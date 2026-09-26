Bowen Yard expansion underway in Winter Haven with new businesses planned

WINTER HAVEN, FL (WFTS) — Popular Winter Haven food destination Bowen Yard is expanding its footprint, bringing new businesses and gathering spaces to the downtown area.

Construction is now underway on Bowen Yard West, an expansion of the existing outdoor food hall. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit first reported on plans for the expansion last year.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Bowen Yard expansion underway in Winter Haven

For Winter Haven resident Mandy Cook, Bowen Yard has already become a place she enjoys visiting with friends and family.

“I think they do have somewhat of a variety now, however there’s a lot more potential,” Cook said.

That potential is now taking shape across from the existing food hall.

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Four vacant buildings are being transformed into new spaces for food, retail and service businesses.

Jason Fracassa, CFO of Six/Ten LLC, the developer behind the project, said the buildings had been vacant for a long time.

The first tenants planned for Bowen Yard West include Ironoak Social, an indoor golf simulator, ModPlay Cafe, stained-glass store Bradstreet Glass, and The Arcade 80's.

Fracassa said the goal is to give visitors more reasons to spend an entire evening at Bowen Yard.

“Part of Bowen Yard in general is a driver for an entire night. So you’d come and either enjoy activity or enjoy food and combine the two in an entire night,” he said.

City approves tax incentive

The expansion is also receiving support through a developer's agreement approved by the city.

Under the agreement with Six/Ten LLC, the developer will be reimbursed 50% of the new property taxes the project generates for 10 years.

Fracassa said the redevelopment will provide a benefit to the city by putting previously vacant properties back into use.

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“The city is giving us back 50% of all the increased taxes. We're actually creating a really large benefit to the city by redeveloping,” Fracassa said. “And as part of their overall grand scheme of redeveloping downtown, we want to be part of that.”

Plans include a new park

The project also goes beyond the buildings.

Plans call for the retention pond near Bowen Yard to be transformed into a park with trees, lighting and pedestrian walkways.

Cook said Winter Haven needs more free public spaces where people can gather.

“I’ve always thought that we needed more parks and kind of places to go for free in the area to hang out, to be with friends or to bring family and kids. So I’ve always wished that,” Cook said.

The goal is to create more opportunities for people to not only grab a meal, but stay, gather and spend time in downtown Winter Haven.

“We’re super excited as residents of Winter Haven to just keep visiting because we love this place,” Cook said.

The first new Bowen Yard West tenants are expected to open by January.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.