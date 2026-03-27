'Blind man' wanted in Lake Wales for battery, assault of Walmart staff: Police

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales police are looking to identify and locate a "blind man" wanted for battery and assault of a Walmart employee.

Authorities said on March 23, the unidentified man entered the Walmart in the 2000 block of Highway 60 East in Lake Wales.

Police said he claimed to be blind, wearing dark sunglasses, and being accompanied by a dog he stated is used to guide him.

Police said "was struggling to get through the self-checkout line when a customer was in his way, so he became aggressive and started cursing at the customer. "

When Walmart staff attempted to assist him, the unidentified man began yelling at the employee, according to police. Authorities said when the staff attempted to walk away to help another customer, the unidentified man attempted to grab the employee's vest.

The man is accused of demanding the employee's name. When she did not respond, police said he attempted to grab her vest again.

Police said loss prevention intervened, warning the unidentified man "due to his aggressive behavior, law enforcement will be contacted."

If you have any information related to the incident or the unidentified man, you can contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.