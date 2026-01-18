Brawl at travel baseball tournament in Winter Haven sends 2 to hospital, 3 to jail: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A travel baseball game in Winter Haven erupted into chaos after a verbal warning sparked a violent fight among players, coaches, and spectators.

The Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said this happened Saturday at the Chain of Lakes Complex Baseball Fields, where a 21-year-old umpire gave a verbal warning to a coach, 25-year-old Marcos Antonio Aballi, during the game. Moments later, the umpire’s father, who was watching from the stands, was confronted and attacked by a player’s father, 38-year-old Yosmany Guzman Fernandez, who punched him in the face.

The umpire attempted to intervene but was punched from behind by Aballi, knocking him to the ground. Police said the coach’s team then emptied the dugout, joining the fight and assaulting the umpire, while a witness stepping in to protect him was also struck.

Among those involved was the player’s 17-year-old son, who police said kicked the umpire while he was down before being pulled away, only to rejoin the fight again.

"There is absolutely no room for parents to ruin what should be a great showcase of sports talent during these tournaments," said Police Chief Vance Monroe. "The talent of players should be in the spotlight - not the actions of these instigators."

The umpire was taken to the hospital for injuries, while his father did not require medical attention. Three people were arrested in connection with the brawl.

Aballi was charged with Battery on a Sports Official During an Event (F3), and transported to the Polk County Jail. Guzman was charged with Battery on a Sports Official During an Event (F3) and Simple Battery (M1), and transported to the Polk County Jail. The 17-year-old boy was charged with Battery on a Sports Official During an Event (F3), and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.