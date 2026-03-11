LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales nonprofit is investing in the next generation.

The nonprofit Green and Gold Foundation just launched a free after school program called Brain Camp at the B Street Community Center. It gives elementary school students a safe place to go once the school day ends.

WATCH: New after-school program aims to shape future leaders in Lake Wales

New after school program aims to shape future leaders in Lake Wales

Students receive help with homework, mentorship and opportunities to learn about different career paths.

“We want them to know that there are professions that they can go into that they can make a good living. That they can be a productive member of this community,” said Ivory Wilson with Green and Gold Foundation.

The goal is simple: give students the support they need to succeed.

“Something just as a simple as the first impression, being accountable, how to handle a conflict, how to be under authority, how to do the right thing when no one is looking,” Wilson said.

The program is designed for kids who attend nearby elementary schools in Lake Wales northwest neighborhood. Many from families who can’t afford traditional after school care.

In a short period, mentors said they are already noticing a big difference.

“Parents and some of the community members are saying that they've noticed a significant change after one week,” said Dr. Julius Moore.

Beyond education, the Green and Gold Foundation is already known in the community for helping families in need, providing food and affordable housing.

Now, with this new after school program, they say they are planting seeds that could grow into the next generation of community leaders, like third grader King Venson.

“I learned responsibility, how to care about others and how to control yourself,” said Venson.

Inspiring students and showing them what’s possible for their future.

“We start with them young and getting everything that we’re trying to teach them, instilled in them, at a young age. All it’s going to do is just grow and improve them as human beings,” Moore said.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.