Davenport woman charged with animal cruelty and neglect after dead dog was discovered in yard: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said it has charged a Davenport woman with animal cruelty after a dead dog was found in her yard, and others were found malnourished.

Caroline Kanyamauri, 33, was arrested by the Davenport Police Department on five traffic-related misdemeanors on June 24. PCSO said she asked officers if she could call her sister to check on her dogs while she was in jail.

Kanyamauri’s sister went to her home and contacted law enforcement about the dogs' condition.

PCSO said deputies found a wire kennel with a decomposing deceased dog inside and four puppies covered in feces. Five dogs in the home appeared to be malnourished.

PCSO said animal cruelty investigators added 10 additional charges of animal cruelty and neglect, and one count of unlawful disposal of a dead animal, while she was already in jail.