Davenport woman dies in Osceola County crash: FHP

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Davenport woman is dead after a crash in Osceola County on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Police said a 20-year-old woman was driving west on Osceola Polk Line Road east of Heritage Pass at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and struck a tree.
The crash caused the Ford Fusion to become fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
