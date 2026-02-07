Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Davenport woman dies in Osceola County crash: FHP

Police said the 20-year-old ran off the road and struck a tree.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Davenport woman is dead after a crash in Osceola County on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was driving west on Osceola Polk Line Road east of Heritage Pass at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and struck a tree.

The crash caused the Ford Fusion to become fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

