4 dead and 7 injured after multicar crash on Capps Road in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Multiple fatalities reported after a multicar crash at SR 60 E at Capps Road in Lake Wales. All lanes were shut down in both directions at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
One vehicle crossed into the median of other vehicles, which initiated the crash, according to Pasco County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Four were killed in the accident, and seven were injured.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
