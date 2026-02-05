Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsPolk County

Actions

4 dead and 7 injured after multicar crash on Capps Road in Lake Wales

6 dead and 4 injured after multicar crash on Capps Road in Lake Wales
WFTS
6 dead and 4 injured after multicar crash on Capps Road in Lake Wales
Posted

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Multiple fatalities reported after a multicar crash at SR 60 E at Capps Road in Lake Wales. All lanes were shut down in both directions at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

One vehicle crossed into the median of other vehicles, which initiated the crash, according to Pasco County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Four were killed in the accident, and seven were injured.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news

As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.

AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.