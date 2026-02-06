Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing despite self-defense claim: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 55-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing a man who allegedly attacked him while he was sleeping.

The Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said officers responded to the incident on Lucerne Loop Rd. on Feb. 5 where they discovered a 38-year-old male victim with a stab wound to the upper left side of his chest.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

WHPD said after the investigation, officers located 55-year-old Adrian Renard Abrams and took him into custody.

Abrams claimed he was sleeping when the victim entered the room he was in and tackled and punched him in the face and head.

Abrams alleged to police that he grabbed the knife in self-defense, WHPD said. After he was attacked, the victim left the residence, and Abrams grabbed a five-inch knife from the kitchen.

The victim was 20 feet away when located by Abrams when he yelled, "I'm gonna stab you," and proceeded to do so, WHPD said.

According to officials, it was concluded the actions of Abrams were willful and deliberate after the attack, as both men were in separate locations.

Abrams is facing one count of attempted murder in the second degree.