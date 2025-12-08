Driver dead after fleeing from hit-and-run in Lakeland: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Monday a driver is dead after deputies said the driver fled a hit-and-run in Lakeland on Sunday night.

PCSO said it is investigating a single vehicle crash following a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of the fleeing driver and leaving the passenger in critical condition.

According to PCSO, the crash happened around 9 p.m. Dec. 7 on County Line Road at Swindell Road in Lakeland.

A witness reported a black Mercedes Benz sedan rear-ended their vehicle on County Line and Frontage Road, and when the other driver stepped out of his vehicle, the Mercedes raced northbound on County Line, according to PCSO. The other driver then attempted to follow the Mercedes when PCSO said he witnessed the Mercedes fail to stop at the stop sign on Swindell Road. The Mercedes exited the north side of the roadway, hit a ditch, and went airborne until it finally struck a large tree about 120 feet north of the intersection.

PCSO said excessive speed, reckless driving, the dark, and wet roads were all factors in the crash.

Upon its investigation, PCSO found an open beer bottle with beer still in it inside the car.

The driver was declared dead on scene, and the passenger was hospitalized, as PCSO reported she is in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.