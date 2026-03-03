LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales landmark will soon see new life. For two decades, the Walesbilt Hotel has sat empty and deteriorating, but now progress is echoing through the halls.

Mayer Jewelers is located just half a block from the historic Walesbilt Hotel. Manager Briana Mayer has witnessed all of its changes over the years.

"It’s my favorite building in town. It’s absolutely beautiful. When I was a little girl, I remember going in, and there was an ice cream store where we had birthday parties in there,” Mayer said.

WATCH: Restoration of Lake Wales historic Walesbilt Hotel begins

Restoration efforts begin at historic Walesbilt Hotel in Lake Wales

The 10-story building, which towers over downtown Lake Wales, was known to provide lodging for the rich and famous.

"The hotel is on the National Register of Historic Places and it was built in 1920s; finished around 1928. We are very close to 100th anniversary,” said Ronni Wood, Lakes Wales Community Redevelopment Agency assistant director.

The hotel has been vacant for about 20 years. Crews are now clearing out the inside. It is the first visible step in bringing the iconic building back to life. The work is expected to require about 50 large dumpsters over the next month.

“We have saved some of our furniture and hoping that the developer will want to restore the furniture and reuse it,” said Wood.

The work follows a three-year legal battle by the City of Lake Wales to regain ownership of the property. A story that I reported last April.

It is a major victory for leaders who see the Walesbilt as key to downtown’s revival.

“There is a trickle of money that will be spent not just in a hotel room, but in the transportation and people coming here and for the entertainment and restaurants,” Wood said.

City leaders are finalizing a contract with Restoration St. Louis to redevelop the landmark into a hotel with restaurants and retail. Welcome news for downtown business owners.

“It’s been my dream. When people talked about just tearing it down, it would make my heart break. It just made me sad, so I do think that bringing it back to life is just what this town needs,” Mayer said.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.