Eagle Lake residents granted 60 days to find funds to save school slated for demolition

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. — A historic red brick schoolhouse in Eagle Lake has been given a temporary lifeline. City leaders are delaying demolition, giving residents time to save the century-old building.

For 87-year-old Bill Thornhill, the old schoolhouse holds a lifetime of memories.

“I went to school here for eight years. In the first grade through the eighth grade, and it’s just a lot of memories. We had good times. We’ve had great students and great teachers,” Thornhill said.

Thornhill’s connection to the building runs even deeper than that.

“My grandfather’s name is on the cornerstone and one of the trustees,” Thornhill said.

Now, the historic schoolhouse is facing possible demolition.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit has been hearing from neighbors for weeks, who told her the building is a symbol of Eagle Lake’s identity.

“I think I’d cry. You think they’d want to save it for historical reasons. It’s the only one that we’ve got left that means anything to the city. I mean, they want to tear it down. I don’t understand that,” Gay Walker said.

After emotional pleas from residents during Monday’s city commission meeting, leaders agreed to give the community 60 days to try to secure funding to save it. A recent study estimates restoring the schoolhouse could cost at least $6 million.

“The strength of the floor isn’t that great. They would need to be rehabbed. The roof would need to be replaced and fixed. There is asbestos in the building that would have to be removed and remediated. So, there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed with the building,” said city manager Thomas Ernharth.

The city plans to tear it down to make way for a new city hall complex. City commissioners have already hired a demolition contractor, which will be on standby until Aug. 3 while residents search for grants, loans, or donors to fund renovations.

“If they applied for it and they have some positive approaches to it, the City will consider it at that time,” Ernharth said.

Neighbors are putting a committee together, but say it seems like a big hill to climb.

“We can try. I don't know if it’s possible, but I hope it’s possible,” Walker said.

If funding cannot be secured, demolition will move forward later this summer.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.