Eagle Lake woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway in Davenport: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A 54-year-old Eagle Lake woman died Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway in the Davenport area, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue crews responded around 12:16 p.m. to the crash near Portofino Way. Authorities said both vehicles came to rest in opposite lanes of travel, forcing the closure of all eastbound and westbound lanes.

Investigators said the woman was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain and suffered severe head injuries. She died shortly after arriving at a hospital, according to a news release.

The other driver, a 31-year-old man from Haiti driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, suffered minor injuries.

PCSO said evidence and witness statements indicate both vehicles were traveling westbound in the inside lane before the crash. A witness told investigators the Pathfinder began moving into the outside lane before suddenly swerving back left and striking the Terrain.

Detectives said the vehicles collided twice before separating and crashing head-on into oak trees on opposite sides of the roadway. The Pathfinder struck a tree on the north side of Ronald Reagan Parkway, while the Terrain struck a tree on the south side, per the release.

The roadway remained closed for about three hours during the investigation.

Deputies said no criminal charges are expected at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing. The Pathfinder driver was taken into custody and is being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.