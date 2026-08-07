CLEARED: Deadly crash near Davenport under investigation: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: PCSO said the roadway is back open.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said an investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the area of Davenport on Friday afternoon.

PCSO Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating that happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Portofino Way on Aug. 7.

Ronald Reagan is completely shut down in both directions as of 2:45 p.m.

One person is dead and another person appears to be seriously injured, according to PCSO.