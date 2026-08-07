CLEARED: Deadly crash near Davenport under investigation: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: PCSO said the roadway is back open.
Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said an investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the area of Davenport on Friday afternoon.
PCSO Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating that happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Portofino Way on Aug. 7.
Ronald Reagan is completely shut down in both directions as of 2:45 p.m.
One person is dead and another person appears to be seriously injured, according to PCSO.
Catching Rays with Victor Mesa Jr.
Sports anchor Kyle Burger and Victor Mesa Jr. had “Catching Rays” conversation about Mesa Jr.’s Cuban roots, his famous father, and how he brings the good vibes to the Rays clubhouse.
Catching Rays with Victor Mesa Jr.