Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Elbert Elementary reopens to students after a 2-year, multimillion-dollar reconstruction

After 2 years, Elbert Elementary School reopened its doors following a 62 million dollar modernization project
Elbert Elementary reopened to students after a 2-year, multimillion-dollar reconstruction
Elbert Elementary reopened to students after a 2-year, multimillion-dollar reconstruction
Posted
and last updated

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — A community staple, Elbert Elementary School's doors finally reopened after a two-year, $62 million reconstruction.

And now, hundreds of students have access to education closer to their homes.

WATCH: Elbert Elementary reopened to students after a 2-year, multimillion-dollar reconstruction

Elbert Elementary reopened to students after a 2-year, multimillion-dollar reconstruction

"It is more convenient, it is closer than the last one he went to, so we are excited about it," says Mya Stewart, who has one six-year-old attending Elbert this year.

The move-in process has not been without challenges.

New traveling art exhibit inspired by near-death experience comes to Tampa

"It took about seven semi-trucks to get us moved in here, and so we are still unboxing," says new principal Julie Thomas, "But we are confident in the next two weeks, we will have everything smoothed out!"

The expectation is just about 700 kids will attend this year, but the building was built to hold 900.

Back to school Elbert Elementary School

And despite the new building and parking lot, staff are ready to tackle whatever comes their way.

"We've spent two years in Haines City. It's been a little bit of a challenge for the families and the staff to be moving twice, but we're so happy to be back here in our hometown," says Thomas.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.