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Fatal crash investigation after semi-truck rolls onto driver in Lake Alfred: PCSO

Deen Still Road fatal crash in Lake Alfred
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Deen Still Road fatal crash in Lake Alfred
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LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it is investigating a single‑vehicle crash involving a semi‑truck that resulted in the death of the driver.

The crash that happened just after 3 p.m. on March 23 on Deen Still Road in Lake Alfred, involved a blue 2002 Freightliner semi‑truck with a dump trailer, which was heading eastbound on Deen Still Road.

PCSO said the semi-truck "appeared to be going too fast to safely navigate the right curve."

The truck then left the roadway on the north side and the driver was ejected, per PCSO's report. The semi rolled onto its side, landing on the driver.

A heavy wrecker was used to lift the semi‑truck, where the driver was found underneath the semi, deceased, PCSO said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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