Fatal head-on collision north of Davenport under investigation: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Officials are looking into a fatal head-on collision that happened north of downtown Davenport on Tuesday morning.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies responded around 6 a.m. on Jan. 27 to U.S. 17/92 near Steward Road.

PCSO report the crash involved multiple vehicles.

