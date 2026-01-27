Fatal head-on collision north of Davenport under investigation: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Officials are looking into a fatal head-on collision that happened north of downtown Davenport on Tuesday morning.
Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies responded around 6 a.m. on Jan. 27 to U.S. 17/92 near Steward Road.
PCSO report the crash involved multiple vehicles.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
