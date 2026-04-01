Semi-truck crash involving timber leaves 1 dead on U.S. 98 in Polk: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man died in a crash involving two semi-tractors in Lakeland on Wednesday.

PCSO said deputies responded to a crash scene at US 98 North and State Road 471 at around 10:50 a.m. on April 1.

Upon arrival, deputies said 44-year-old Gabriel Lorenzo Beauford was found dead in the cab of a 2008 Volvo semi-tractor with a trailer.

The driver of the other involved vehicle, a 2023 Mack truck with a trailer, was a 34-year-old Ocala man who was uninjured, per the report.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation determined that before the crash, the Volvo semi-truck was traveling south on US 98, behind the Mack truck, which was hauling a load of tree timber.

The Mack truck entered a left-turn lane, and deputies said it appears the Volvo driver didn’t notice the truck in front of him slowing down.

The Volvo struck the load of timber protruding from the rear of the Mack truck’s trailer, which pierced the cab of the Volvo.

Deputies said the Timber also pierced the Volvo’s trailer, which caused some hazardous material to spill at the scene, and the roadway was closed for approximately seven hours.

PCSO said the Mack was in compliance with all safety measures regarding its cargo, and while the investigation is ongoing, there are no criminal or civil charges anticipated.