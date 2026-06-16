Pilot killed in single-occupant plane crash in Polk County: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — A pilot was killed when a single-occupant aircraft crashed in Polk County, officials said.

Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) Public Information Officer Nathaniel Gale said the aircraft went down with only the pilot on board, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

PCFR said units responded to the 11000 block of Moore Road after a caller reported seeing the aircraft fall from the sky. Fire crews located the wreckage and confirmed a victim was trapped inside.

Authorities have not released the total number of people aboard or the cause of the crash. Federal investigators are expected to respond.