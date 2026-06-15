Cat positive for rabies attacked 5 people and dog in Polk County, woman was cited for negligence: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County woman was cited for negligence after a cat attacked 5 people and a dog.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said animal control received reports from residents near Glen Road in North Lakeland that a stray cat had attacked and bitten several people.

The rabid cat bit a 29-year-old man on the legs unprovoked.

PCSO said the cat also jumped on a second 33-year-old woman's lap and bit her leg. The victim said the cat ran under her home and attacked her legs. She used a baseball bat to defend herself from the animal.

Three children were also attacked by the feline, PCSO said. One 13-year-old boy was taking the trash out when the cat ran across the street and attacked him.

A four-month-old puppy was also seen being attacked by the cat, PCSO said.

The rabid cat was one of several being fed by Angelica Perez, PCSO said. She said she feeds stray cats roaming in the area.

PCSO said Animal Control set up several traps to capture the cat.

On June 11, PCSO said the diseased cat was found dead under the home of a resident on Glen Road. Tests confirmed the cat was positive for rabies.

Perez was cited for having roaming cats, for failing to vaccinate the cat, and for causing injury to a person as a result of her negligence.

PCSO reminds residents that unless they know for certain a roaming animal is vaccinated and spayed or neutered, they should not feed or interact with the animal.