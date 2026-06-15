Distracted driving likely a factor after man dies in Davenport crash: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a man dead on Saturday afternoon in Davenport.

PCSO said the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17/92 and Sunny Acres Road just before 2:30 p.m. on June 13.

The report said evidence and witness statements reveal a 37‑year‑old man was driving a semi‑truck was traveling southbound when he observed a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 38‑year‑old man, going northbound and drifting across the center line multiple times.

The Toyota eventually crossed into the southbound lane, directly into the semi‑truck’s path, according to deputies.

PCSO said the semi‑truck driver attempted to brake, causing him to lose control of the vehicle before the impact, which caused severe front‑end damage to both vehicles.

The Toyota driver was pronounced dead at the scene, per PCSO.

Deputies said a phone was found in the Toyota driver’s hand, indicating that distracted driving likely played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.