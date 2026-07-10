Polk County FHP troopers locate kidnapped woman; arrest ex-boyfriend

POLK CO., Fla. — Polk County FHP troopers located a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend on Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to I-4 in reference to a FLOCK hit that was entered by the Orange County Sheriff's Office for a kidnapping suspect.

Jeremy Matthew Mason, the 29-year-old suspect, was located on Polk Parkway at mile marker 10 in Lakeland, and troopers conducted a traffic stop.

Troopers found the kidnapped woman in the backseat, and she told Orange County detectives she was an ex-girlfriend who was kidnapped in Daytona, according to FHP's report.

The woman was beaten and had injuries, and Mason now faces kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault charges.

Mason also has a protection order against him from another woman and has a non-extraditable warrant out of Ohio for dating violence, per FHP.