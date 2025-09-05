Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former animal clinic director in Lakeland arrested on grand theft, fraud

LAKELAND, Fla. — A former animal clinic director in Lakeland faces charges of grand theft and fraud after being accused of years financial misconduct at a nonprofit veterinary clinic.

According to a statement released by TLC PetSnip Inc., its former director, 38-year-old Emily Lorenzano, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged following discovery of more than $300,000 in unpaid bills.

The discovery came about after an independent audit and investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office initiated by the clinic’s new board of directors, according to the TLC PetSnip Inc.

“This was not poor bookkeeping — this was deliberate fraud against the animals, the donors, and the community who trusted TLC PetSnip,” said Shannon Medina, the board president, in the statement.

