81-year-old woman dies after head-on crash in Lakeland: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) said officers are investigating a fatal crash after an 81-year-old woman died following a head-on collision.

LPD said officers responded to the crash in the 4100 block of West Pipkin Road at approximately 7:26 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Police said before the crash, a white Honda SUV, driven by 81-year-old Lakeland resident Mary Lockhart, was traveling eastbound in the westbound inside lane of West Pipkin Road.

At the same time, a grey Honda Accord, driven by 20-year-old Plant City resident Ethan Duncan, was traveling west in the inside westbound lane also on West Pipkin Road.

The report said the Honda SUV impacted the Honda Accord head-on and both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

LPD said the driver of the Honda SUV was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene, and the roadway was shut down for approximately four hours.

This is an active investigation, and LPD asked anyone with additional information about the crash to contact the investigating Officer at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.