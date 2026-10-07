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Highland City woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing during argument: PCSO

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John Pellizzari
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Posted

HIGHLANDS CITY, FLA. — A Highland City woman was arrested Sunday after attacking a victim with a knife during an argument, officials said.

Tahler Weems, 35, was charged with attempted second-degree murder by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at about 2:21 a.m. to a home near Banana Lake Road and Clubhouse Road in Highland City following a reported stabbing.

According to investigators, people at the home had consumed a significant amount of alcohol before the argument.

Weems intentionally knocked a hat off the victim's head, according to PCSO. An argument then ensued.

During the argument, Weems picked up a knife, prompting the victim to pick up a tray and use it as a shield, an arrest report stated.

Weems reportedly swung the knife, striking the tray and causing it to break. The knife then struck the victim in the abdomen, causing a minor injury, according to PCSO.

When questioned, Weems denied knowing that a knife was involved and provided inconsistent statements, officials said.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail without bond.

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