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Homicide investigation underway after deadly motorcycle crash in Winter Haven: PCSO

Taylor Rd and K-Ville 4-29-26.jpg
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Taylor Rd and K-Ville 4-29-26.jpg
Posted

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 28-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Winter Haven early Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the crash happened a little before 6 a.m. when a 2019 Chevrolet pickup was turning left from K-Ville Avenue onto Taylor Road. The motorcycle, heading west on K-Ville, struck the truck nearly head-on, per PCSO's report.

Deputies said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The 33-year-old pickup driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to PCSO.

The westbound lanes of Taylor Road were closed for about two-and-a-half hours after the crash, PCSO said.

Investigators do not suspect either driver was speeding or impaired.

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