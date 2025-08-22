SB lanes back open, NB remains closed after rollover crash on US 98 North at Duff Road: Polk deputies

POLK CO., Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said there was a rollover crash north of Lakeland on Aug. 22.
PCSO said the crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on US 98 North at Duff Road.
Deputies are currently at the scene investigating the crash, and the intersection was closed in both directions until around 7 p.m. when the southbound lanes reopened. Northbound remains closed.
This is an ongoing story.
“You know, it might just be time we take a look if HOAs are really even necessary.
Maybe we should just do away with homeowner associations as a whole.”
South Florida lawmaker Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes. He said this week that he is considering filing legislation in the next session that would abolish HOAs statewide.