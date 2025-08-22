SB lanes back open, NB remains closed after rollover crash on US 98 North at Duff Road: Polk deputies

POLK CO., Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said there was a rollover crash north of Lakeland on Aug. 22.

PCSO said the crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on US 98 North at Duff Road.

Deputies are currently at the scene investigating the crash, and the intersection was closed in both directions until around 7 p.m. when the southbound lanes reopened. Northbound remains closed.

This is an ongoing story.