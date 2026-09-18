Lake Wales man charged with DUI months after previous DUI arrest: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Wales man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies arrested him for DUI just months after a previous DUI arrest, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies stopped a Jeep on U.S. Highway 27 in Waverly on Thursday after observing the vehicle swerving in the southbound lanes, according to a news release.

Investigators identified the driver as 76-year-old Charles Ducking of Lake Wales and discovered his driver's license was suspended because of previous DUI arrests.

According to deputies, Ducking showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, watery eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

When asked for his driver's license, Ducking allegedly told the deputy, "Well, I can't show you my driver's license (because) it's suspended (because of a) DUI. And I have been drinking a little bit right now."

Deputies said Ducking then showed them a cup containing what he described as rum.

A traffic deputy responded to conduct a DUI investigation and recognized Ducking from a DUI arrest in May, according to the sheriff's office.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found cocaine inside a small orange container. Investigators said Ducking admitted he had used cocaine about 10 minutes earlier.

According to the sheriff's office, Ducking showed signs of impairment during field sobriety exercises and later provided breath samples of .094 and .095.

Authorities said Ducking was also arrested by PCSO on May 22 and charged with DUI. Court records show he was released on bond with conditions that prohibited him from possessing or consuming alcohol.

Ducking was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with DUI fourth or subsequent offense, possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a statement, Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies' proactive patrol efforts likely prevented a more serious outcome.

"While we appreciate Charles Ducking's cooperation during the traffic stop, the fact of the matter is, he is lucky he hasn't yet killed someone or himself while driving drunk and high on drugs," Judd said in the statement. "He has tempted fate too many times, and he needs to make some serious changes in his life before it's too late. I am proud of my deputies for their proactive patrolling to find impaired drivers and get them off the road."