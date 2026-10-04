Lakeland motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV at State Road 60 intersection: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving an SUV late Saturday night in Polk County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 and North 91 Mine Road, troopers said.

According to FHP, a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 47-year-old Haines City woman was traveling southbound on North 91 Mine Road.

Troopers said the driver attempted to make a left turn and entered the path of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by a 57-year-old Lakeland man who was traveling eastbound on State Road 60.

The motorcycle struck the Jeep, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.