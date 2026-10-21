Lake Wales to add third fire station as southeast area sees growth

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Construction is getting underway on the new southeast Lake Wales fire station as the city prepares for continued population growth and increased demand for emergency services.

Fire Station Three will be a 9,000-square-foot facility located at the intersection of Nest Egg Road and Hunt Brothers Road.

Courtesy: City of Lake Wales Fire station rendering

Lake Wales Firefighter/Paramedic Martin Ramos said call volume varies throughout the day, with firefighters responding to as many as 10 to 13 calls on some days. He said the department typically sees an increase in calls during the time of year when seasonal visitors return to the area.

About 1,200 people have moved to Lake Wales over the last six years.

Ramos, who has worked for the department for five years, said he has watched the landscape change as orange groves have given way to new homes, increased traffic and development.

“We have a lot of houses coming around this area that means a lot more family, residences, things that we have to respond to,” Ramos said.

WFTS

Fire Chief Jonathan Smith said the Southeast Lake Wales Fire Station will help the department respond more efficiently to the southeastern area, including planned industrial development and nearby recreational areas.

“There’s going to be an industrial area that’s going to be coming here. The ability to respond to the recreational area that is down the road here, that’s going to be a lot faster. As well as the area here to the south that we already cover," Smith said. "These are the outer edges of our response area now and we’re still within the 5 miles, but this is going to certainly increase that efficiency.”

Current firefighters will help staff the new station, with three additional positions planned.

Fire Station Three is expected to be operational by next fall.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.