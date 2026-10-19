Haines City officer fired after DUI arrest in Orlando while driving marked patrol vehicle: HCPD

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City police officer has been fired following a DUI arrest in Orange County Saturday while driving an agency-issued marked patrol vehicle, according to the Haines City Police Department (HCPD).

Former Officer Joseph Everett, 29, was employed by the department at the time of his arrest. HCPD said he was off duty and driving a marked patrol vehicle when the incident occurred.

He was hired in July 2026 and was terminated Saturday as a result of the arrest.

Everett was arrested Saturday by the Orlando Police Department on DUI and reckless driving charges, according to documents filed in Orange County court.

According to a breath alcohol affidavit, Everett provided two breath samples that measured 0.266 and 0.265, more than three times Florida's legal limit of 0.08.

An alcohol influence form completed during the investigation noted an odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and heavy eyelids.