Lakeland scrapyard blaze contained; no injuries reported: PCFR

Crews said there were several substances on fire that could emit toxic materials.
Polk County Fire Rescue
Polk County Fire Rescue crews battle a scrapyard fire in Lakeland on Saturday night.
LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County crews battled a large scrapyard fire off Main Street in Lakeland on Saturday night, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Crews were responding to another scene around 6 p.m. when their battalion chief noticed a black smoke column off Main Street, according to a news release.

PCFR crews said there were several substances on fire that could emit toxic materials and worked to get the scene under control.

Nobody was injured and the fire was controlled at 6:51 p.m, per the release.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating the scene.

