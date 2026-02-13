Search underway for Auburndale teen boy who did not return from bicycle ride

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Jonathan Francis Bass, 15, left his home Wednesday on a bicycle traveling to the area of Half Acre Road, near Old Dixie Highway in Auburndale, and did not return.

Officials have begun a search to locate Bass who was last seen on Feb. 11.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Alfredo Marenco at 863-956-7755 or by email, amarenco@auburndalefl.com.