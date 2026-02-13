Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsPolk County

Actions

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to hold press conference on drug trafficking investigations

Grady Judd
Rebecca Petit
Grady Judd
Posted

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at the Polk County Sheriff's Office Operations Center to discuss the details of two major drug trafficking investigations.

Sheriff Judd will be joined by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and State Attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit Brian Haas. The press conference will involve fentanyl, methamphetamine, and gang activity.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said five people are dead after a shooting in a Sarasota neighborhood, including a suspect authorities say may be connected to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale.

5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide: SCSO

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.