Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to hold press conference on drug trafficking investigations

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at the Polk County Sheriff's Office Operations Center to discuss the details of two major drug trafficking investigations.

Sheriff Judd will be joined by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and State Attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit Brian Haas. The press conference will involve fentanyl, methamphetamine, and gang activity.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.