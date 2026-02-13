5,000 handmade Valentine's cards delivered to Polk County seniors to combat loneliness

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A community-wide effort is helping brighten Valentine’s Day for thousands of Polk County seniors who may otherwise feel alone.

Mary Fahrenhold, 81, received a handmade Valentine’s Day card while having lunch at Scott Lake Health and Rehabilitation. She has been living at the Lakeland nursing home for three years and said small gestures like that mean everything.

“It feels pretty good, because I don’t have any family here. So it makes me feel really good that somebody cares,” said Fahrenhold.

Clever notes, colorful hearts, and messages filled with kindness. Senior Helpers of Polk County collected 5,000 handmade Valentine’s cards. Each one is designed to remind seniors they are not forgotten.

“It’s been crafting clubs, churches, schools, businesses. Everyone has come together to show love to seniors,” said Georgiana Goodson, community relations manager for Senior Helpers of Polk County.

The cards are being delivered to seniors in long-term care facilities and to homebound individuals. Organizers said the effort aims to address loneliness and social isolation among older adults.

“In our care, some residents don’t get the visits from their loved ones. Sometimes their families aren’t in the area or sometimes they don’t have family left any longer,” said Marina Nault, Administrator at Scott Lake Health and Rehabilitation.

For seniors, these messages not only brighten their day but also help them feel seen, valued, and connected to their community.

“To know that somebody cares besides the people that feel like they’ve got to because it’s their job,” said Sylvia Richardson.

Senior Helpers of Polk County said the tradition grows every year and they encourage the community to get involved.



