Man charged with 6 counts of attempted murder after shooting into Lakeland home: LPD

LAKELAND, FLA. — A Winter Haven man was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder after shooting into a Lakeland home, striking two people, authorities said.

The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) arrested 24-year-old Treveon Raggs on Monday.

On Aug. 14, shortly after 11 p.m., LPD officers responded to a shooting at a home in the Westgate area of Lakeland.

An unknown suspect, later identified as Raggs, shot into a side bedroom window of the residence, striking two of the six people inside, LPD officials said.

The two adult victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three of the six inside were young children who were not injured, LPD officials said.

One of the victims believed it was Raggs, who had recently made threats, an LPD report stated.

Through an investigation, detectives found surveillance video depicting a suspect, later identified as Raggs, arriving and leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Electronic evidence and surveillance camera footage provided detectives with enough evidence to secure the arrest warrant.

Raggs was taken into custody at a home in Winter Haven.

He was additionally charged with: shooting into an occupied building; discharge of a firearm in a residential area; aggravated stalking after court-imposed order; written threats to kill or injure; violation of pretrial release conditions; unlawful use of a 2-way communication device; armed trespass; and child abuse without great bodily harm.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail on no bond.