Dolly Parton’s legacy lives on across Tampa Bay through music, art and literacy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Dolly Parton’s death marks the end of a remarkable career, but people across the Tampa Bay area are remembering the country music legend for much more than her music.

Parton died Tuesday at age 80, leaving behind a legacy that stretched from country music to Hollywood to philanthropy to literacy.

In Tampa, artist Cam Parker finished a mural honoring Parton just two weeks ago.

Parker said what began as a passion project now feels even more meaningful.

“I felt like it needed to be done,” he said.

Even in the immediate aftermath of Parton’s death, Parker said he doesn’t view her legacy through sadness.

“I don’t feel like she didn’t fulfill what she was here to do,” Parker said. “I feel like she completely did that.”

Parton’s impact is also being felt across Polk County through her Imagination Library.

Parton launched the program in 1995, inspired in part by her father’s inability to read or write. It provides free, age-appropriate books to children from birth through age 5. The program has since distributed hundreds of millions of books worldwide.

WFTS Imagination Library books

In central Florida, United Way of Central Florida administers the program in Polk County and also serves children in Highlands and Hardee counties. The organization says more than 25,000 books were mailed to local children in fiscal year 2023-24 alone.

Christina Criser Jackson, CEO of United Way of Central Florida, said the program can be especially important for children who may not have books at home.

“Instilling the love of reading is so important in our children in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties,” she said. “Only two out of 10 low-income children are ready for kindergarten when they enter the kindergarten classroom.”

For some families, the program has become a monthly tradition.

“I jokingly say that my daughter feels like she has Aunt Dolly, who sends her these amazing books each month,” Jackson said.

United Way says funding limits how many children can participate and is seeking additional sponsors to keep the program going. The organization says it costs about $30 to support a child for a year.

Parton’s influence also reached generations of country musicians.

David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers, who lives near Dade City, recorded a duet with Parton years ago. He remembers her as someone who was remarkably consistent on and off stage.

“It was always just fun to be around Dolly," he said. "You know, she was just what she was. Nobody had to wonder, you know. People didn’t have to go away and say, ‘Hey, I wonder if she’s different when she’s off-stage.’ She was just the same all the time.”

Bellamy said Parton’s ability to bring together different parts of the music world was part of what made her unique.

“She didn’t have any burials musically,” he said. “She’d sing with Ozzy Osbourne, or she’d sing with the, you know, local bluegrass band.”

Courtesy of The Bellamy Brothers The Bellamy Brothers with Dolly Parton

Bellamy said he doesn't expect another artist to have quite the same combination of talent, authenticity and reach.

“I don’t think there will be another one like Dolly,” Bellamy said. “She broke the mold.”

For the people carrying on her work locally, that may ultimately be Parton’s most lasting legacy: using extraordinary success to give something back.

And United Way says Dolly’s literacy mission will continue through the Imagination Library and other programs, including Reading Pals, which connects volunteers with young children to help build early reading skills.