Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
41  WX Alerts
NewsPolk County

Actions

One person dead after mobile home fire in Lakeland: PCFR

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Scenic View Street Sunday morning.
Polk County fatal fire
Polk County Fire Rescue
The aftermath of a mobile home fire that left one person dead in Lakeland on Sunday morning.
Polk County fatal fire
Posted

One person died in a mobile home fire on Scenic View Street in Lakeland on Sunday morning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived at the single-wide home and found the person inside after getting the fire knocked down. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

“Scenes like this are always tough for all involved — especially when entrapment is suspected," said Fire Chief Shawn Smith. "Our first arriving crews encountered heavy fire conditions, our crew gained access to the structure and made a valiant effort to locate any entrapped occupants.

"Our crews located a victim who succumbed to their injuries. All Polk County Fire Rescue members send our condolences to the family and friends of the individual at this difficult time.”

Officials did not identify the victim while next of kin are being notified.

PCFR said no crew members sustained any injuries and the incident is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Florida State Fire Marshal's office.

Forecast: Snow flurries overnight with very cold temperatures

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Saturday, January 31, 2026, Snow flurries and frigid temperatures ahead.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Saturday, January 31, 2026

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.