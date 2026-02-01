One person dead after mobile home fire in Lakeland: PCFR

One person died in a mobile home fire on Scenic View Street in Lakeland on Sunday morning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived at the single-wide home and found the person inside after getting the fire knocked down. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

“Scenes like this are always tough for all involved — especially when entrapment is suspected," said Fire Chief Shawn Smith. "Our first arriving crews encountered heavy fire conditions, our crew gained access to the structure and made a valiant effort to locate any entrapped occupants.

"Our crews located a victim who succumbed to their injuries. All Polk County Fire Rescue members send our condolences to the family and friends of the individual at this difficult time.”

Officials did not identify the victim while next of kin are being notified.

PCFR said no crew members sustained any injuries and the incident is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Florida State Fire Marshal's office.