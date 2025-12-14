Man critical after crash with fire engine in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, fla. — A man was listed in critical condition on Dec. 13, after he crashed into a Winter Haven fire truck returning from a call, authorities said.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) were dispatched at 10:22 p.m. to Dundee Road at Overlook Drive Southeast in Winter Haven in response to the crash.

According to Winter Haven Public Safety officials, a Winter Haven Fire Department fire truck was returning to its station after responding to a call.

The engine, which had a green traffic light, was attempting to make a left turn from Overlook Drive onto Dundee Road, when it was struck in the intersection by a Mercedez Benz SUV.

The crash caused significant damage to both the fire engine and the SUV, Winter Haven officials said.

The fire engine was staffed with three firefighters when the crash occurred. The firefighters were not injured.

Immediately following the crash, the firefighters began providing emergency medical care to the driver of the SUV, who was trapped inside the vehicle and who suffered critical injuries.

Firefighters had to extract the driver from the vehicle. He was then taken by air to a local trauma center.

A preliminary investigation shows that high speed by the Mercedes Benz driver appeared to be a factor in the crash. The driver may also have been impaired, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Charges are anticipated, but the investigation remains ongoing, PCSO officials noted.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.