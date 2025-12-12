State Road 60 in Polk County closed after fatal crash Friday: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a single-vehicle crash killed one person and sent two people to the hospital Friday.

PCSO said deputies and fire rescue crews were dispatched to State Road 60 and Tiger Lake Road around 12:55 p.m.

One adult died in the crash. Two additional people were taken by helicopter to the hospital.

State Road 60 is closed in both directions, PCSO said.