Man dies after truck-and-train crash in Lakeland: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a man died after a truck versus train crash in Lakeland on Thursday.

PCSO said around 6:30 p.m. on March 19, a truck pulling a dump trailer was traveling south on Kathleen Road and attempting to turn into a tire and auto repair shop as a train was approaching. The driver, 50-year-old Orlando Lugo, attempted to accelerate in an attempt to cross the tracks before the CSX train arrived.

Officials said as Lugo sped up, the truck made it about halfway across the tracks before being stuck. The impact separated the trailer from the truck and the truck was thrown and rolled several times.

PCSO said when first responders arrived, they pronounced Lugo dead at the scene. Authorities said Lugo was not wearing a seatbelt and he was partially ejected.