More than 6,000 customers currently experiencing power outages: TECO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The large outage near Lake Alfred has been restored, according to the TECO outage map. A total of 3,608 TECO customers were without power as of 9:20 a.m.

ORIGINAL: More than 6,000 Tampa Electric customers experienced power outages on Sunday morning, according to the company's outage map.

The most widespread outages are listed near Mulberry, with 1,928 customers affected, and Lake Alfred, with 1,593 customers affected.

TECO estimates power will be restored to both areas before noon on Sunday, according to the company's website.

In total, 6,052 customers had no power as of 8:20 a.m. on Sunday.