Motorcyclist dead, three injured in Waverly crash: PCSO

WAVERLY, Fla. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a crash in Waverly on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Police said 35-year-old David Durham was driving a motorcycle westbound on Waverly Road at what police said appeared to be a speed above the posted 35 mph speed limit.

A woman driving a Toyota Highlander going eastbound on Waverly Road turned onto Hodge Street, crossing Durham's path, according to a news release.

Upon impact, police said Durham was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest about 75 feet from the point of impact. He was not wearing a helmet.

First responders found Durham unresponsive with a bystander performing CPR. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver and two passengers of the Highlander were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. All three were wearing their seat belts, per the release.

Police said the investigation of the crash remains ongoing.