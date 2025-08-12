Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist identified after fatal crash in Auburndale on Aug. 2: Police

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale Police provide more details and ask for tips and witnesses to come forward after a crash killed a motorcyclist on Aug. 2.

Auburndale police said officers responded to a traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle around 12:41 a.m. Saturday.

During the investigation, police said they determined a sedan driven by Hobdy Leymone was traveling westbound on Magnolia/McKean Street and collided with the overpass.

Auburndale Police said video surveillance showed Leymone attempting to drive the car after the initial collision.

Around three minutes later, the motorcycle collided with the disabled sedan, police said.

The driver of the sedan received treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Michael Charles Markle.

The Traffic Homicide Unit of the Auburndale Police Department continues to ask any witnesses to come forward with additional tips or information about the case.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact detectives at 863-965-5555.

