Mulberry man wanted for knocking employee out with soda bottle

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a Mulberry battery suspect who knocked a convenience store employee unconscious after throwing a bottle of soda at his head.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Terry Johnson, Jr. of Mulberry.

According to a PSCO report, on Aug. 3 at about 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Seven Star store at 6940 Old Highway 37 in Bradley (south of Mulberry), regarding a battery on an employee.

An adult male victim was found bleeding profusely above his right eye.

He required ten stitches. He also appeared to have suffered a concussion, PCSO officials said.

According to the investigation, Johnson who entered the store along with two other men, accused the victim of staring at him.

The victim told Johnson to get his items and leave, officials said. Both men continued to exchange words loudly before the suspect threw a full, unopened, plastic 2-liter of Orange Crush at the victim's head.

The victim fell unconscious, and Johnson and his friends left the store.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Johnson with a charge of felony battery causing great bodily harm.

Anyone who has information regarding Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-297-1100.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

• CALL 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida

• DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

• VISIT http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"

• DOWNLOAD the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet