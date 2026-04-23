Officials aim to reduce crashes on Kathleen Road ranked top hotspot in Polk

LAKELAND, Fla — Officials are seeking a way to reduce the number of deadly crashes on a busy Lakeland roadway.

Thousands travel daily on Kathleen Road, and drivers in Lakeland said they have seen close calls or worse.

"The crashes that I know of, there was one down this way a little bit further coming out from a dollar store. There was a crash where this a lady got killed, and then there was one down this way when it goes from the four lane into the two lane,” said Sheila Watkins.

Kathleen Road, from Interstate 4 North to Sleepy Hill Road, has been identified by the Polk Transportation Planning Organization as one of the most crash-prone county-owned roadways.

Data shows between 2020 and 2025; the roughly 1.5-mile stretch of roadway had 366 crashes. Three of them deadly.

Watkins, who lives near Kathleen Road, said those numbers raise red flags.“You’re careful when you drive, and you watch what you’re doing,” said Sheila Watkins.

Officials said a mix of heavy traffic, speeding, and roadway design is all contributing to the high number of collisions.

“There have been a number of rear-end crashes. Those are a lot of what we’re seeing in terms of crashes. A number of them are happening at night too, in low light conditions. And a few bicyclists and pedestrians that have had severe injuries and even a few fatalities,” said Ryan Kordek, Executive Director Polk Transportation Planning Organization.

Now, leaders are looking at ways to make it safer. Federal funding will allow TPO the chance to study the roadway and better determine what is contributing to those crashes.

"Some of the solutions may be things like you know the enhanced lighting or an improved or enhanced a pedestrian crosswalk along the corridor or something to help people get from one side of the road to the other,” said Kordek.

But until those changes happen, officials say drivers play the biggest role.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.