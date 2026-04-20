TRAFFIC ALERT: Fuel spill prompts multiple lanes of I-4 eastbound in Lakeland to be closed into early evening

LAKELAND, Fla. — Multiple lanes of I-4 in Lakeland are expected to be closed through Monday evening's rush hour after a fuel spill.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said two eastbound lanes are closed on I-4 Eastbound at Exit 38 in Lakeland due to a fuel leak from a tractor-trailer within the construction zone.
Maintenance crews will need to mill and resurface impacted travel lanes for safety.
FDOT said the two lanes are expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. or until further notice.
Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted
Original chapter chairs say the parental rights group is plagued by infighting and has abandoned grassroots education issues for politics and money.
'I feel like we were used': Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted