TRAFFIC ALERT: Fuel spill prompts multiple lanes of I-4 eastbound in Lakeland to be closed into early evening

LAKELAND, Fla. — Multiple lanes of I-4 in Lakeland are expected to be closed through Monday evening's rush hour after a fuel spill.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said two eastbound lanes are closed on I-4 Eastbound at Exit 38 in Lakeland due to a fuel leak from a tractor-trailer within the construction zone.

Maintenance crews will need to mill and resurface impacted travel lanes for safety.

FDOT said the two lanes are expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. or until further notice.