Overnight I-4 delays expected Wednesday in Polk County as FDOT moves crane: Officials

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is notifying drivers of overnight pacing operations on Interstate 4 (I-4) to create a controlled environment for crews relocating a crane.

At 2 a.m. on March 25, FDOT said law enforcement officers will begin conducting traffic pacing in the westbound lanes of I-4 to move a crane as part of the I‑4 at S.R. 33 Interchange Improvements and Wildlife Crossings project in Polk County.

The project aims to "enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and provide dedicated wildlife connectivity along the corridor," per FDOT’s release.

Traffic pacing will start near State Road 559 and continue westward, ending near Polk Parkway, according to officials.

FDOT said drivers should expect reduced speeds, temporary delays and intermittent slow‑moving traffic during the pacing.

The operation will move the crane from the median to the westbound outside shoulder, and then back to the median once work is complete.