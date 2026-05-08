LAKELAND, Fla. — A controversial redevelopment plan for an old Lakeland golf course is back before city leaders, and while the latest version cuts back the number of homes, many neighbors still have concerns.

Beverly Inman says the former Wedgewood Golf Course has gone downhill since she purchased her home 26 years ago.

WATCH: Fewer homes in new Wedgewood Golf Course plans, neighbors still concerned

Fewer homes in new Wedgewood Golf Course plans, neighbors still concerned

“It was green, and people would be out here playing golf, and we would see kids out playing,” said Inman.

Now the vacant course behind her backyard could soon become a new development with more than 800 homes.

“They’re bringing in a development within a development, and it’s just going to be a lot of traffic that we already have existing on Carpenter’s Way,” said Inman.

The latest proposal for the property would reduce the number of homes from 973 to 825, while also setting aside land for future road connections around Carpenter’s Way. It’s one of North Lakeland’s most congested corridors.

City staff said the changes could reduce daily traffic trips by about one thousand, but Inman is pushing for a roundabout.

“You got so many entry and exit points on the new development as well as the existing developments that are already here. A roundabout would be a much better solution. It would keep the traffic flowing,” said Inman.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit has been hearing from neighbors for months. They say they are also worried about landscaping, flooding and drainage.

“They do not maintain the golf course, let alone the ponds that haven’t been touched since they owned it, and they are in dire need of maintenance,” Pat Teehan said.

Danny Kovacs of Tract Engineering, representing SJD Development, said the updated design spaces homes out more to help improve drainage across the property.

“There’s an area of green space that we’re preserving on the property just to not congest all the density. Yes, we need units to be able to make the project feasible. Then also bring in that new infrastructure in that’s going to help facilitate drainage and all the concerns,” Kovacs said.

Neighbors have also raised concerns about whether promises made now will actually be kept later.

“I would like to see more consideration for the residence that have lived here for so many years and work better with us,” Teehan said.

The city commission is expected to vote on the plan May 18.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.