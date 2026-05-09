Pilot uninjured after small plane crash in Mulberry: PCSO

MULBERRY, Fla. — A pilot escaped injury Friday evening after the small, single-seat plane he was operating crashed west of Mulberry, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO said the plane took off from South Lakeland Airport and soon experienced engine trouble.

The pilot, who was the only person aboard, located a grassy area near State Road 60 and County Line Road and made an emergency landing there.

After touching down, the plane flipped onto its top as it slowed to a stop.

PCSO said necessary agencies are being notified about the crash.