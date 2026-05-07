Teen becomes newest air traffic controller in Bartow program filling nationwide shortage

BARTOW, Fla. — A unique Polk County program is helping prepare the next generation of air traffic controllers, and its newest graduate is only 18 years old.

At Bartow Executive Airport, students are learning how to guide aircraft safely through the skies.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

New air traffic controllers graduate

“I’m having a good time. I think it’s cool being able to control different aircraft and telling them what to do,” said Tiffany Farmer.

It’s all part of a first-of-its-kind Control Tower Operator Academy offered through Traviss Technical College.

The program combines classroom instruction, simulator technology used by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the military, as well as remote and real-life tower training.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit first told you about the 10-month course when it launched last year. Now, Farmer is the academy’s fifth student to earn her certification as an air traffic controller.

“Once I started getting up to the tower and I got over the fear of talking on a radio, then it clicked after that. And everything fell into place,” Farmer said.

Instructor Randy Clayton said at 18 years old, Farmer could be the youngest certified controller in the United States.

“It’s an impressive thing that she has exhibited the type of maturity that we expect from seasoned controllers to do this job, to the point where, I trust her to be there by herself,” said Clayton.

The academy aims to strengthen the workforce and fill the urgent need for air traffic controllers. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the FAA is short about 3,000 air traffic controllers nationwide.

“You’ve got a lot of towers that are two and three controllers down. People are working six and ones, 10 hours a day, taking lots of overtime shifts. A lot of time away from their family. So, our whole purpose is to put quality controllers, young controllers that are going to be around for a long time,” Clayton said.

Farmer is proving that the next generation of controllers is ready for takeoff.

“I would say it’s definitely possible. I had my doubts at first, but everything worked out pretty well,” Farmer said.

Since the CTO program launched, five students have earned their certification, with six more students currently working toward it.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.